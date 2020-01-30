Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Jan 30, 2020

Dave Larsen, Charlie Maib, PFC Kyra Pearl, SPC Brianna Doo, Candace Cameron Bure, SPC Oxsean Adams, Mike Bush, Jackelyn Ferrer-Perez







The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun gets the straight story from the Fort Hood Soldier who saved a woman who was being stabbed in the neck by a murderer. Real hero stuff! Plus we learn that recycling dead animals doesn't bring them back to life, and they wanna move the Superbowl to Saturday?!



