    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Jan 30, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Dave Larsen, Charlie Maib, PFC Kyra Pearl, SPC Brianna Doo, Candace Cameron Bure, SPC Oxsean Adams, Mike Bush, Jackelyn Ferrer-Perez



    The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun gets the straight story from the Fort Hood Soldier who saved a woman who was being stabbed in the neck by a murderer. Real hero stuff! Plus we learn that recycling dead animals doesn't bring them back to life, and they wanna move the Superbowl to Saturday?!

    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Coronados


    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Date Taken: 01.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.29.2020 14:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62638
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107624518.mp3
    Length: 00:57:57
    Artist Fort Hood Public Affairs
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast – Jan 30, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Fort Hood
    News
    Hero
    Crime
    Superbowl
    Army
    Maib
    Fort Hood Recycle
    Candace Cameron Bure

