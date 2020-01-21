A rock or something podcast sits down with Capt. Joshua Oliver and Capt. Eric Samuel to talk about the flu and norovirus. Hosted by Sgt. Grant Ligon.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2020 15:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62633
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107620451.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:05
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rock or Something Flu and Norovirus, by SGT Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
