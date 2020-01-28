(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 23: Civilian Developmental Education

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 23: Civilian Developmental Education

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2020

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of the podcast highlights the training and development opportunities open to civilian employees through the Civilian Developmental Education and Civilian Strategic Leader Programs. Applications opened Jan. 13, 2020 and close for boarded programs on Feb. 7 and non-boarded programs Feb. 28. This episode identifies things to consider when applying for CDE or leadership training regardless of when you choose to apply.

    The first part of the episode features Heidi Bullock, Air Force Materiel Command Contracting Director. Bullock discusses what she looks for in a CDE applicant, how CDE and leadership training can help grow a participant’s career in the Air Force, and some considerations for applicants who may not have been selected for a program in the past.

    The second part of the episode features four Air Force acquisition professionals: Casey Kopecky, Susan Winn, Robin Harrah, and Stephanie Sanchez. They talk about their experiences in applying for and participating in CDE and leadership training. All four are advocates for professional development and eager to share their experiences.

    Acronyms
    CDE – Civilian Developmental Education
    CSLP – Civilian Strategic Leader Program

