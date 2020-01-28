(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 28 January 2020

    Air Force Radio News 28 January 2020

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Joint all domain command and control or JADC-2, has been widely embraced by the Department of Defense as the critical transformation needed at a time in which Russia and China are emerging, in addition to traditional threats.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2020 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62628
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107620185.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 28 January 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    General
    DMA
    defense media activity
    goldfein
    air force radio news
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT