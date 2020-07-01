AFN Diego Garcia Bike Shop Radio Spot

Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice John Breen and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen, both assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, educate island personnel onboard Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia about the island bike and repair shop's hours and benefits.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2020 03:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62624
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107618297.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
