    AFN Diego Garcia Bike Shop Radio Spot

    AFN Diego Garcia Bike Shop Radio Spot

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.07.2020

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice John Breen 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice John Breen and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen, both assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, educate island personnel onboard Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia about the island bike and repair shop's hours and benefits.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2020 03:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62624
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107618297.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Diego Garcia Bike Shop Radio Spot, by SA John Breen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bike
    DMA
    Navy
    Diego Garcia
    Bluejacket

