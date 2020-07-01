(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Diego Garcia Main Outdoor Theater Radio Spot

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.07.2020

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice John Breen 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice John Breen and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Woitzel, both assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, converse about going to the free main outdoor theater to pass the time and educate island personnel onboard Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia about main outdoor theater hours and perks.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2020 03:13
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Diego Garcia Main Outdoor Theater Radio Spot, by SA John Breen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Recreation
    Movies
    DMA
    Navy
    MWR
    Diego Garcia
    Outdoor Theater

