Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice John Breen and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Woitzel, both assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, converse about going to the free main outdoor theater to pass the time and educate island personnel onboard Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia about main outdoor theater hours and perks.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2020 03:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62621
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107618294.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Diego Garcia Main Outdoor Theater Radio Spot, by SA John Breen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
