(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Diego Garcia Mail Call Radio Spot

    AFN Diego Garcia Mail Call Radio Spot

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.05.2019

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice John Breen 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice John Breen, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, impersonates a drill instructor to educate island personnel onboard Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia about mail call hours and procedures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2019
    Date Posted: 01.28.2020 03:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62618
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107618267.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Diego Garcia Mail Call Radio Spot, by SA John Breen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Mail Call
    DMA
    R. Lee Ermey
    Navy
    Diego Garcia
    Spot
    Full Metal Jacket

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT