Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice John Breen, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, impersonates a drill instructor to educate island personnel onboard Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia about mail call hours and procedures.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2020 03:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62618
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107618267.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Diego Garcia Mail Call Radio Spot, by SA John Breen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT