    AFN Diego Garcia Friendly Shark Radio Spot

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.09.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackie Hart 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackie Hart, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, impersonates a friendly shark to educate island personnel on swimming safety.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Diego Garcia Friendly Shark Radio Spot, by PO2 Jackie Hart, identified by DVIDS

