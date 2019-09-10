Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackie Hart, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, impersonates a friendly shark to educate island personnel on swimming safety.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2020 02:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62615
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107618252.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Diego Garcia Friendly Shark Radio Spot, by PO2 Jackie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
