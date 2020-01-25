1st Cavalry Division Commanding General Visits Soldiers at Combined Resolve XIII

News Lead In: The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas is currently participating in large scale Combined Resolve XIII exercises in Hohenfels, Germany involving over 5,000 collective Soldiers from 17 nations. They we're recently paid a visit by their Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater.



by Staff Sgt. Greg Stevens, 241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



The Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, of Fort Hood, Texas, Maj. Gen.

Jeff Broadwater visited his Soldiers on their first full day of Combined Resolve XIII training

in Hohenfels, Germany on January 25th.



This exercise allows U.S. Forces to demonstrate their ability to fight and win against an

equally capable force, along with allies and partners in the European theater. It's a fundamental

exercise for rotational units supporting U.S. Army Europe. It also presents a number of obstacles that the Soldiers must overcome as Broadwater explained..........



Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater:

The biggest challenge is always logistics, trying to maintain themselves, their equipment and their Soldiers over the distances that they've gone. They come here and they form this team with multiple nations and then they have to sustain that formation over time,

over this environment that they're in. It's 17 degrees today, right? So they have the environment that they have to work through, different languages to work through and really kind of sustain that formation to make sure that they continue to build combat power and that they're ready for any mission that they may get.......



And just how does Broadwater view his Soldiers? An entire cavalry division that's on the ground right now trying to destroy the opposing force or 'OPFOR' ........



Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater:

They're awesome. It's the greatest feeling in the world to be around all these young Soldiers each and everyday, making a positive difference for something greater than themselves. It truly is a humbling experience. The last time that I was here in Hohenfels was as a Lieutenant. I think that was 1994. I can remember it just like it was yesterday, kinda maneuvering through here with my scout platoon. It was a great experience........



I'm Staff Sgt. Greg Stevens with the 241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in Hohenfels, Germany...