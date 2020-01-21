The Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany offers the U.S. Military its only overseas refractive eye surgery program. The Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program improves mission readiness by decreasing service member's dependence on glasses and contact lenses.
Interview:
Lt. Col. Michael Madsen
Chief of Refractive Eye Surgery
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2020 09:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62606
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107614994.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRMC Refractive Eye Surgery (RADIO), by SPC Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT