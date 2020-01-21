(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LRMC Refractive Eye Surgery (RADIO)

    LRMC Refractive Eye Surgery (RADIO)

    GERMANY

    01.21.2020

    Audio by Spc. Catessa Palone 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany offers the U.S. Military its only overseas refractive eye surgery program. The Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program improves mission readiness by decreasing service member's dependence on glasses and contact lenses.
    Interview:
    Lt. Col. Michael Madsen
    Chief of Refractive Eye Surgery

    Mission Readiness
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    PRK
    LRMC
    Warfighter Refractive Eye Surgery Program
    LASIK

