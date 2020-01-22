(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: January 22, 2020

    Pacific Pulse: January 22, 2020

    TOKYO , TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.22.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Mohr 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, top U.S. and Japan leaders met in Tokyo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security and Yokota Air Base hosts a Space Force Symposium.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2020
    Date Posted: 01.24.2020 01:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62591
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107607683.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: TOKYO , TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: January 22, 2020, by PO2 Taylor Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    United States
    Space
    Air Force
    USFJ
    Space Force
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT