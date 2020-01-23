(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 24 - BMT Adaptive Learning Platform Beta-Test

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Air Education and Training Command’s emphasis on the use of technology to aggressively and cost-effectively modernize education and training is the focus of the latest episode of "The Air Force Starts Here." Dan Hawkins from the AETC Public Affairs team sits down with Capt. Tyler Hoff, an Air Force basic military training flight commander from the 321st Training Squadron about the issuance of tablet computers to trainees at BMT as part of a six-month Cooperative Research and Development Agreement beta test designed to test adaptive and personalized learning in the BMT setting. Hoff talks about the pilot program and its goals to assess learning outcomes, value and return on investment through the use of an adaptive learning platform for the overall BMT mission.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2020
    Date Posted: 01.23.2020 16:40
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 24 - BMT Adaptive Learning Platform Beta-Test, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast

