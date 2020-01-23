The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 24 - BMT Adaptive Learning Platform Beta-Test

Air Education and Training Command’s emphasis on the use of technology to aggressively and cost-effectively modernize education and training is the focus of the latest episode of "The Air Force Starts Here." Dan Hawkins from the AETC Public Affairs team sits down with Capt. Tyler Hoff, an Air Force basic military training flight commander from the 321st Training Squadron about the issuance of tablet computers to trainees at BMT as part of a six-month Cooperative Research and Development Agreement beta test designed to test adaptive and personalized learning in the BMT setting. Hoff talks about the pilot program and its goals to assess learning outcomes, value and return on investment through the use of an adaptive learning platform for the overall BMT mission.