(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OneTeam Podcast EP4: The Knot featuring Trevor Kelly-Bissonnette

    OneTeam Podcast EP4: The Knot featuring Trevor Kelly-Bissonnette

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2019

    Audio by Susan Farley and John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NUWC Division Newport’s speaker series, The Knot, featured the story of Trevor Kelly-Bissonnette who started at the Command as one of a few young female engineers. She tells a compelling story of how the culture at the Command evolved and how she learned to take a more active role in her career; an important story for any woman in the workplace.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2019
    Date Posted: 01.23.2020 13:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62580
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107605035.mp3
    Length: 00:15:23
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OneTeam Podcast EP4: The Knot featuring Trevor Kelly-Bissonnette, by Susan Farley and John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    naval undersea warfare center
    navsea
    warfare centers
    2019
    the knot

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT