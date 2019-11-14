(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Introducing "The Knot"

    Introducing "The Knot"

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2019

    Audio by Susan Farley and John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    NUWC Division Newport’s speaker series, The Knot, featured four speakers from the Command’s workforce sharing their unique work experiences, it lent itself to a more widely distributed podcast so a greater audience to learn about the Command’s history, mission, and culture.

