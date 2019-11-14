NUWC Division Newport’s speaker series, The Knot, featured four speakers from the Command’s workforce sharing their unique work experiences, it lent itself to a more widely distributed podcast so a greater audience to learn about the Command’s history, mission, and culture.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2020 13:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62577
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107605032.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Introducing "The Knot", by Susan Farley and John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT