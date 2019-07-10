Col. Joel Safranek, 436th Airlift Wing commander, discusses his recent trip to the Mobility Air Forces Developmental Training program.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2020 14:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62547
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107601819.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:47
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mobility Air Forces Developmental Training Podcast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT