(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Basic Training and the Air University

    Air Force Basic Training and the Air University

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Tim Hubler, Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, and Col. Joel Safranek discuss recent trips to Maxwell and Lackland Air Force Bases to witness first-hand the training grounds of the Air Force. Hosted by Maj. Patterson (Packy) Hill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2019
    Date Posted: 01.22.2020 14:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62534
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107601695.mp3
    Length: 00:55:42
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Basic Training and the Air University, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Lackland Air Force Base
    Dover AFB
    podcast
    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Dover Air Force Base
    training
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Bedrock
    Air University
    436th Airlift Wing
    BMT
    436th AW
    Innovation lab

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT