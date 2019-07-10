Air Force Basic Training and the Air University

Maj. Tim Hubler, Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, and Col. Joel Safranek discuss recent trips to Maxwell and Lackland Air Force Bases to witness first-hand the training grounds of the Air Force. Hosted by Maj. Patterson (Packy) Hill.
|10.07.2019
|01.22.2020 14:58
|Newscasts
|62534
|2001/DOD_107601695.mp3
|00:55:42
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
