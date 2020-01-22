This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”. MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 22, 2020) Lieutenant Commander Ulysses Ubalde, Naval Support Activity Chaplain, came into the studio to discuss the services chaplains provide.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2020 07:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62521
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107600077.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat : CO Show, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
