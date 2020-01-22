(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat : CO Show

    Bahrain Beat : CO Show

    BAHRAIN

    01.22.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Harari 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”. MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 22, 2020) Lieutenant Commander Ulysses Ubalde, Naval Support Activity Chaplain, came into the studio to discuss the services chaplains provide.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2020
    Date Posted: 01.22.2020 07:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62521
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107600077.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat : CO Show, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bahrain Beat

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT