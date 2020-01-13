Bahrain Beat: Quartley Menu Review Board

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”. MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 13, 2020) Mr. Arnie Limon, NSA Bahrain's Food Service Officer, speaks about the end of the Quarterly Menu Review Board. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J.C.J. Stokes reports from AFN Bahrain.