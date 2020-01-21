Marine Minute: Condition-Based Maintenance

This new methodology will increase operational availability and decrease life cycle costs while enhancing support of the MAGTF mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2020 10:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62514
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107598849.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
