    Light The Way 2: Diverse Perspectives w/ Lt Col Jarvora Duncan

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 423rd Force Support Squadron commander talks about the positive effect that the military has had on his life, and the power of including diverse voices and viewpoints on a team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

