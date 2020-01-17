Today's stories: The Air Force Aid Society is offering grants that range from $500-$4,000 to students attending undergraduate degree programs for the 2020-2021 academic year. Also, The Air Force Aid Society also recently released a new version of its free "Budget Builder" app.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2020 10:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62500
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107593024.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 January 2020, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
