    Air Force Radio News 17 January 2020

    Air Force Radio News 17 January 2020

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2020

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Air Force Aid Society is offering grants that range from $500-$4,000 to students attending undergraduate degree programs for the 2020-2021 academic year. Also, The Air Force Aid Society also recently released a new version of its free "Budget Builder" app.

