Marine Minute: Can you Hear Me Now?

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.



The Comm community is doing something pretty cool this week.



Marines with 2nd battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment carry out high-

frequency long distance communications training in Okinawa,

Japan.



This training helps 1st and 3rd Marine Division maintain a low

electromagnetic signature that is resistant to interception,

jamming, and interference, which allows for distributed

operations without detection in the operating environment.



U.S Marine Corps Sergeant, Assistant Radio Chief, Chase

Schmidt had this to say about the training.



“Out here doing a long shot from Okinawa, Camp Schwab to

Camp Pendleton, California. Just high frequency training

shooting long distances seeing if we can talk back and forward

between us. It’s important to communicate with 1 st marine

division because we have to communicate with our allies even if

they’re not next to us. If were talking tactically to them then

we’re going to fight better.”



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil