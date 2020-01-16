Marine Minute: Can you Hear Me Now?

I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.
The Comm community is doing something pretty cool this week.
Marines with 2nd battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment carry out high-
frequency long distance communications training in Okinawa,
Japan.
This training helps 1st and 3rd Marine Division maintain a low
electromagnetic signature that is resistant to interception,
jamming, and interference, which allows for distributed
operations without detection in the operating environment.
U.S Marine Corps Sergeant, Assistant Radio Chief, Chase
Schmidt had this to say about the training.
“Out here doing a long shot from Okinawa, Camp Schwab to
Camp Pendleton, California. Just high frequency training
shooting long distances seeing if we can talk back and forward
between us. It’s important to communicate with 1 st marine
division because we have to communicate with our allies even if
they’re not next to us. If were talking tactically to them then
we’re going to fight better.”
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil
