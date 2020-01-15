(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DEFENDER-Europe 20 21st TSC Convoy Prep - Radio

    GERMANY

    01.15.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Parker  

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The 21st entertainment command is preparing a convoy that will travel 15 hours north from Kaiserslautern Germany to support the largest NATO exercise in Europe in the past 25 years.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.17.2020 02:18
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 20 21st TSC Convoy Prep - Radio, by PO2 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defender Europe 20

