The 21st entertainment command is preparing a convoy that will travel 15 hours north from Kaiserslautern Germany to support the largest NATO exercise in Europe in the past 25 years.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2020 02:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62486
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107590625.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 20 21st TSC Convoy Prep - Radio, by PO2 Douglas Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT