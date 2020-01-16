The Contracting Experience - Episode 22: AFLCMC Pitch Day - Ryan Helbach and Brett Wray

This episode of The Contracting Experience podcast is about the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Pitch Days. We speak with Air Force Research Laboratory’s Small Business Intrapreneur, Ryan Helbach, and LCMC Pitch Day Contracting Officer for the Fighters & Bombers Program Executive Office, Brett Wray. Ryan and Brett discuss what it takes to put on a Pitch Day and the value Pitch Days provide to the Air Force. They also talk to the new perspective government and industry participants have gained by participating in the process.
Acronyms:
AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
ISR SOF – Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
