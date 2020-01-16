(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 22: AFLCMC Pitch Day - Ryan Helbach and Brett Wray

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 22: AFLCMC Pitch Day - Ryan Helbach and Brett Wray

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2020

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of The Contracting Experience podcast is about the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Pitch Days. We speak with Air Force Research Laboratory’s Small Business Intrapreneur, Ryan Helbach, and LCMC Pitch Day Contracting Officer for the Fighters & Bombers Program Executive Office, Brett Wray. Ryan and Brett discuss what it takes to put on a Pitch Day and the value Pitch Days provide to the Air Force. They also talk to the new perspective government and industry participants have gained by participating in the process.

    Acronyms:
    AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    ISR SOF – Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.16.2020 12:47
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 22: AFLCMC Pitch Day - Ryan Helbach and Brett Wray, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFLCMC
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    The Contracting Experience
    AF Pitch Day
    Pitch Days

    • LEAVE A COMMENT