    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast –Jan 16, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    January 16, 2020



    Fort Hood Public Affairs, SGT Melissa Matey (Louisiana State Police), SGM (Ret) Ken Ware (Calibre), LTC Miranda Craid, CPT Gabby Bloodsaw



    The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun presents its first ever "live" podcast, recorded fresh as fresh can be at Fort Hood's Mega Career Fair. After we run that into the ground we touch on race relations, the Fort Hood tax center, Super Smash Brothers, and apparently Harry Potter lives under some stairs (or at least he did). Brianna doesn't want to talk about old people stuff and Sporky asks a question.

    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    Justin Stokes

    "Covert Affair" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)
    License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
    Music from https://filmmusic.io

    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
