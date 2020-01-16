Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast –Jan 16, 2020

January 16, 2020







Fort Hood Public Affairs, SGT Melissa Matey (Louisiana State Police), SGM (Ret) Ken Ware (Calibre), LTC Miranda Craid, CPT Gabby Bloodsaw







The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun presents its first ever "live" podcast, recorded fresh as fresh can be at Fort Hood's Mega Career Fair. After we run that into the ground we touch on race relations, the Fort Hood tax center, Super Smash Brothers, and apparently Harry Potter lives under some stairs (or at least he did). Brianna doesn't want to talk about old people stuff and Sporky asks a question.



Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

Justin Stokes



"Covert Affair" by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Music from https://filmmusic.io



This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com

Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood