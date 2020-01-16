On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper reaffirms the strong defense relationship between the U.S. and Japan during a bilateral press conference with Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts training in Hawaii, and the Coast Guard and Navy medevac a civilian crewmember off the coast of Guam.
This work, Pacific Pulse: January 16, 2020, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
