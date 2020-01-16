(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: January 16, 2020

    TOKYO , TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.16.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper reaffirms the strong defense relationship between the U.S. and Japan during a bilateral press conference with Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts training in Hawaii, and the Coast Guard and Navy medevac a civilian crewmember off the coast of Guam.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.15.2020 21:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62474
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107588597.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: TOKYO , TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

