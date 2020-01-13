(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hybrid Warfare- Lessons Learned

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.13.2020

    Audio by Joyce Costello 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    The Joint Multinational Readiness Center "Train to Win" podcast is a series of discussions with observer coach trainers who are involved in the training exercises. In this podcast, we talk with Maj. Stuart Gallagher about hybrid warfare.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2020
    Date Posted: 01.15.2020 10:50
    Category: Interviews
    Conductor Dr Joyce Costello
    Album Train to Win Podcast
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    Hybrid Warfare

