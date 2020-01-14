Todays Story: Eight finalists will compete for a share of one-million dollars in funding and resources at the 2020 Innovation Rodeo.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2020 13:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62465
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107586215.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|27
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 January 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT