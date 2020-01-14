(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 January 2020

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Todays Story: Eight finalists will compete for a share of one-million dollars in funding and resources at the 2020 Innovation Rodeo.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 January 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

