(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2020

    Audio by Cpl. Nathan Hall 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.


    The year 2020 is already bringing some changes to our gun club.

    Effective immediately the Marine Corps has changed the way it releases
    Payday payments, if you see a pending deposit labeled something similar to
    "MCTF treasury 310 MCTF pay" you can rest assured
    That this is for the 15 January regular payday.

    Marine Corps military pay day payments will now be released from the U.S. Treasury instead of DFAS. The title may appear somewhat different in your
    Bank account, but the amount is correct, and includes the additional raise
    Of 3.1 percent authorized by congress. Important for you to know, the
    Marine Corps will not solicit your bank account information from you, as it
    Is already retained in a secure manner.

    Also, be aware that the title for your direct deposit may
    Change to something similar to "marine corps direct deposit" in the near
    Future.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2020 13:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62463
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107586165.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Nathan Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MONEY
    NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
    BANKING
    PAYDAY
    USAA
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    PACIFIC MARINE CREDIT UNION
    USMCNEWS
    WESTERN UNION

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT