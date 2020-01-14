I'm Corporal Nathan Hall with your Marine Minute.
The year 2020 is already bringing some changes to our gun club.
Effective immediately the Marine Corps has changed the way it releases
Payday payments, if you see a pending deposit labeled something similar to
"MCTF treasury 310 MCTF pay" you can rest assured
That this is for the 15 January regular payday.
Marine Corps military pay day payments will now be released from the U.S. Treasury instead of DFAS. The title may appear somewhat different in your
Bank account, but the amount is correct, and includes the additional raise
Of 3.1 percent authorized by congress. Important for you to know, the
Marine Corps will not solicit your bank account information from you, as it
Is already retained in a secure manner.
Also, be aware that the title for your direct deposit may
Change to something similar to "marine corps direct deposit" in the near
Future.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil
