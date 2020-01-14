(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Radio News Update for 14 January, 2020

    Radio News Update for 14 January, 2020

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2020

    Audio by Spc. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This is a locally produced radio newscast that keeps the Area Four community up to date on what is going on the local and international level.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2020 00:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62458
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107584771.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News Update for 14 January, 2020, by SPC Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RADIO
    AFN
    NEWS
    AFN DAEGU

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT