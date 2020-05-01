(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: Tips for Home Buying

    Bahrain Beat: Tips for Home Buying

    BAHRAIN

    01.05.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 5, 2020) Mrs. Patrice Wheeler joined us in the studio to discuss tips for home buying for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2020 02:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62432
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107581271.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Tips for Home Buying, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ask the Therapist

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT