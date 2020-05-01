Bahrain Beat: Tips for Home Buying

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 5, 2020) Mrs. Patrice Wheeler joined us in the studio to discuss tips for home buying for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2020 02:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62432
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107581271.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
