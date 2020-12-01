(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CO Show 01.12.20

    CO Show 01.12.20

    BAHRAIN

    01.12.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Harari 

    AFN Bahrain

    AFN presents our bi-weekly "CO Show" with Naval Support Activity's Bahrain Commanding Officer, Capt. Greg Smith.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2020 02:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62431
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107581270.mp3
    Length: 00:14:52
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO Show 01.12.20, by PO3 Michael Harari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT