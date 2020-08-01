Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Intentions vs. Goals

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 8, 2020) Ms. Carla Forte joined us in the studio to discuss intentions vs. goals for the new year for our recurring show, "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.