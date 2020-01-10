Today's story: Six airmen will present their ideas to senior leaders at this years spark tank during the air warfare symposium in Orlando, Florida next month
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2020 15:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62417
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107579573.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 January 2020, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT