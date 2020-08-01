Col. John Hudson issues Public Service Announcement for Missouri River Basin - Long Version

Col. John Hudson, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District issues a public service announcement regarding recovery efforts along the Missouri River Basin. (Recorded by Zane Ecklund and Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, USACE Omaha District Public Affairs). Duration: 00:59
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2020 09:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62404
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107578363.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|PSA
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
