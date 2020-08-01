(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Hudson issues Public Service Announcement for Missouri River Basin - Short Version

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2020

    Audio by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Col. John Hudson, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District provides a Public Service Announcement regarding the Missouri River Basin. (Recorded by Zane Ecklund and Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, USACE Omaha District Public Affairs). Duration: 00:34

