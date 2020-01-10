On this Pacific Pulse, the USS Abraham Lincoln makes a port visit in Pearl Harbor, soldiers with the 836th Transportation Battalion conduct bilateral port operations with the Japan Ground Self-Defense, and the Pacific Air Forces app goes live.
Pacific Pulse: January 10, 2020, by TSgt Amanda Sampson
