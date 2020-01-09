The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun welcomes 2020 with a look back at the top stories of 2019 with the editors of the Fort Hood Sentinel, Fort Hood's greatest (and only) newspaper. Yes, we still have a newspaper. Then we discuss job opportunities in the New Year and how employment seekers can set themselves up for success. Plus Charlie has allergies, Brianna has a major announcement and Dave admits to killing a duck.
This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Jan 9, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
