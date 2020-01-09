(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Jan 9, 2020

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    The greatest military podcast known to man, woman, child, beast, or respective pronoun welcomes 2020 with a look back at the top stories of 2019 with the editors of the Fort Hood Sentinel, Fort Hood's greatest (and only) newspaper. Yes, we still have a newspaper. Then we discuss job opportunities in the New Year and how employment seekers can set themselves up for success. Plus Charlie has allergies, Brianna has a major announcement and Dave admits to killing a duck.


    Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:

    Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)
    The Hub Cats
    Justin Stokes

    Check out the Fort Hood Sentinel at
    http://www.forthoodsentinel.com/
    https://www.facebook.com/forthoodsentinel/

    Check out Fort Hood Soldier For Life -TAP at
    https://www.facebook.com/FortHoodSFLTAP/

    This podcast is a production of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood and Fort Hood Public Affairs. Contact us at FortHoodPAO@gmail.com
    Like us and follow us on Facebook at The Great Big Podcast and III Corps and Fort Hood

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - Jan 9, 2020, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

