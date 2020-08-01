(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.

    Happy New Year and Happy New Decade! The Marine corps is constantly changing and updating as the years go by. One such update is on its way to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

    Several construction projects are set for the new year, improving upon many of the bases’ outdated facilities.

    installation & logistics director, Commander Constance Solina, had this to say about the upcoming projects.

    “Our primary goal is to get two military construction projects awarded. One of those is for a four-story barracks. We have barracks that have been built in 1956, 1966 and the 1980s.”

    She went on to say another goal is to renovate Hangar 95 for VMX1, the operational test and evaluation squadron, for the F-35.

    “1, mission readiness. And 2, people readiness.”

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2020 10:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barracks
    New Year
    Improvements
    Marines
    Updates
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD
    New Decade

