Happy New Year and Happy New Decade! The Marine corps is constantly changing and updating as the years go by. One such update is on its way to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.



Several construction projects are set for the new year, improving upon many of the bases’ outdated facilities.



installation & logistics director, Commander Constance Solina, had this to say about the upcoming projects.



“Our primary goal is to get two military construction projects awarded. One of those is for a four-story barracks. We have barracks that have been built in 1956, 1966 and the 1980s.”



She went on to say another goal is to renovate Hangar 95 for VMX1, the operational test and evaluation squadron, for the F-35.



“1, mission readiness. And 2, people readiness.”



