Soldiers discuss the importance of training and developing medical skills during the Expert Field Medical Badge competition.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2020 10:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62357
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107574869.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Artist
|Casey Dinnison
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Radio
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Expert Field Medical Badge, by SGT Casey Dinnison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT