MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 6, 2019) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin "Spike" Call and Naval Support Activity Command Master Chief Mike Latimer discus operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2020 07:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62355
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107574849.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:47
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020.01.06 Power Hour, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT