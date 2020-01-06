(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020.01.06 Power Hour

    2020.01.06 Power Hour

    BAHRAIN

    01.06.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 6, 2019) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin "Spike" Call and Naval Support Activity Command Master Chief Mike Latimer discus operational readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2020 07:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62355
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107574849.mp3
    Length: 00:16:47
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020.01.06 Power Hour, by PO1 Jesse Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT