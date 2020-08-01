(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200108-EFMB-Radio

    200108-EFMB-Radio

    GERMANY

    01.08.2020

    Audio by Spc. Christopher Brecht 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Reporter – “30th Medical Brigade hosted its very own Expert Field Medical Badge competition. Cadre member, Cpt. Corey Carroll talks us through his validation lane that the contestants must negotiate. From Baumholder, Germany, I’m SPC Christopher Brecht.”
    SME – “The validation that is going on in my lane is mainly Tactical Combat Causality Care Tasks. So these tasks are task that every combat medic is required to be proficient at including applying a tourniquet, pressure dressings things like that are vital in saving our warfighters in combat scenarios. This competition helps the army in many ways primarily allowing our medical personnel to react to very stressful and physically challenging situations.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2020 10:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62353
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107574808.mp3
    Length: 00:00:48
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200108-EFMB-Radio, by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EFMB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT