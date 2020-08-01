200108-EFMB-Radio

Reporter – “30th Medical Brigade hosted its very own Expert Field Medical Badge competition. Cadre member, Cpt. Corey Carroll talks us through his validation lane that the contestants must negotiate. From Baumholder, Germany, I’m SPC Christopher Brecht.”

SME – “The validation that is going on in my lane is mainly Tactical Combat Causality Care Tasks. So these tasks are task that every combat medic is required to be proficient at including applying a tourniquet, pressure dressings things like that are vital in saving our warfighters in combat scenarios. This competition helps the army in many ways primarily allowing our medical personnel to react to very stressful and physically challenging situations.”

