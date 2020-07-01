102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast Jan. 7, 2020

102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health, Ms. Jill Garvin, sits down with two representatives from Heroes In Transition, a not-for-profit organization that recognizes those who have served or who are serving our country, especially in the Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) conflicts, by providing appropriate assistance to those with special needs. Their mission is to provide assistance that is not readily available from other organizations including local, state, and federal agencies.



Heroes in Transition, Inc. was founded in 2009 in memory of Capt. Eric A. Jones, a Marine helicopter pilot, who lost his life while supporting a combat mission in Afghanistan, October 26, 2009.



Sheryll Reichwein has devoted her career to helping others develop skills for their personal and professional success and well-being. For nearly three decades she has been an Adjunct Professor of Communication at Cape Cod Community College. Sheryll’s specialty is interpersonal communications and helping others understand how their thoughts and feelings affect well-being and how to overcome negative effects of stress.



Marie Bartram, Director of Holistic Therapies. is in private practice in Sandwich. She has spent the last 30 years counseling, coaching, teaching and advising on the mind body spirit connection. Marie received her Doctorate in Education and Counseling through the American Society of Alternative Therapists. She is a Reiki Master teacher and Energy Practitioner. Marie is passionate about serving the Cape Cod Veteran and Military community and she serves as a transitional counselor for Heroes in Transition.