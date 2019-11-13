(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Naples Holiday Tree Lighting Spot

    NSA Naples Holiday Tree Lighting Spot

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.13.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    Join Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the annual NSA Naples Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, December 6, 2019. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2019
    Date Posted: 01.07.2020 04:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62322
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107572986.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Holiday Tree Lighting Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naples
    Italy
    US
    Holidays
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT