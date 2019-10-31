A representative from the NSA Naples Morale, Welfare and Recreation is live on AFN The Eagle, 107.0 FM, each Wednesday at 3pm. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2020 03:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62320
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107572984.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MWR Hour on AFN Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS
