A financial expert from Navy Federal is live on AFN The Eagle, 107.0 FM every Thursday at 3pm. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2020 03:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62318
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107572982.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Money Hour on AFN The Eagle, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT