(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Money Hour on AFN The Eagle

    Money Hour on AFN The Eagle

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.23.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    A financial expert from Navy Federal is live on AFN The Eagle, 107.0 FM every Thursday at 3pm. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2019
    Date Posted: 01.07.2020 03:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62318
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107572982.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Money Hour on AFN The Eagle, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naples
    Italy
    US
    USO
    Navy Federal
    Navy
    The Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT