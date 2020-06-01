The Leaders Corner Episode 2

A Podcast dedicated to putting you in touch with senior leaders from around the Army Reserve.



On this Episode:

The Inspector General - Who's in trouble now?



Guest:

Sergeant Major Trevor R. Sellers



For information on how to apply to be in the Inspector General or for more information on the nomination process got to:

milsuite.mil/book/DOC-422521



For more information on the U.S. Army Reserve go to:

usar.army.mil