    The Leaders Corner Episode 2

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    A Podcast dedicated to putting you in touch with senior leaders from around the Army Reserve.

    On this Episode:
    The Inspector General - Who's in trouble now?

    Guest:
    Sergeant Major Trevor R. Sellers

    For information on how to apply to be in the Inspector General or for more information on the nomination process got to:
    milsuite.mil/book/DOC-422521

    For more information on the U.S. Army Reserve go to:
    usar.army.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2020 14:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62306
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107572472.mp3
    Length: 00:18:59
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leaders Corner Episode 2, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Assistance
    Investigation
    Podcast
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Inspector General
    manning
    Army Reserve
    Readiness
    IG
    assignment
    career broadening
    Trevor Sellers

