    Air Force Radio News 06 January 2020

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In preparation for its 75th anniversary, Sept. 18, 2022, the Air Force is soliciting birthday theme ideas from Total Force Airmen and civilians. Every year in September, the Department of the Air Force dedicates a theme to celebrate the Air Force’s birthday.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 06 January 2020, by TSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

