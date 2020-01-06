In preparation for its 75th anniversary, Sept. 18, 2022, the Air Force is soliciting birthday theme ideas from Total Force Airmen and civilians. Every year in September, the Department of the Air Force dedicates a theme to celebrate the Air Force’s birthday.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2020 13:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|62304
|Filename:
|2001/DOD_107572458.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|45
This work, Air Force Radio News 06 January 2020, by TSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT