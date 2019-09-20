(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stair Challenge Spot

    Stair Challenge Spot

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.20.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    As a part of Energy Action Month, the NSA Naples community is encouraged to take the stairs. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2019
    Date Posted: 01.06.2020 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62296
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107571820.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stair Challenge Spot, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naples
    Italy
    US
    Navy
    Stair Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT