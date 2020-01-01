He first arrived as a Captain when he attended the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School and today is a Brigadier General commanding the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base. Join us for this edition of Edwards: Beyond the Test as we talk with Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert. Gen. Teichert discusses new programs on the horizon for Edwards, outreach to the surrounding communities, as well as quality of life for those who live and work on the base.
|01.01.2020
|01.02.2020 11:02
|Newscasts
|62221
|1912/DOD_107564707.mp3
|00:22:44
|2019
|Podcast
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|2
|0
|0
|8
This work, Edwards: Beyond The Test - Episode 4 - Brig. Gen. E. John "Dragon" Teichert, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
